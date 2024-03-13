Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Independence Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Independence Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 206.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:IRT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.98. 85,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324,082. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.66. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $18.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 176.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IRT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

