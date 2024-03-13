Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Independence Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Independence Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 206.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.
Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE:IRT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.98. 85,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324,082. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.66. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $18.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IRT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IRT
Independence Realty Trust Company Profile
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Independence Realty Trust
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Casey’s General Store Stock Discounted, Analysts to Raise Targets
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Has the Stock Market Priced in a Rate Cut?
Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.