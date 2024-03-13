Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR) Shares Bought by Glovista Investments LLC

Glovista Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April accounts for 2.0% of Glovista Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Glovista Investments LLC owned about 5.33% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 1,974.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April alerts:

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April Stock Performance

EAPR traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $25.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,542. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average of $24.47. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $25.52.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (EAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.