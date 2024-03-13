Insider Buying: Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Insider Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Free Report) insider Vladimir Mitnovetski bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$10.70 ($7.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,500.00 ($35,430.46).

Vladimir Mitnovetski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 27th, Vladimir Mitnovetski acquired 5,000 shares of Dicker Data stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$11.65 ($7.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$58,250.00 ($38,576.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Dicker Data’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Dicker Data’s payout ratio is presently 130.43%.

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, cloud, access control, surveillance, and technologies in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to resellers partners. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

