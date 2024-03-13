Insider Buying: Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd (ASX:ST1) Insider Purchases 400,000 Shares of Stock

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd (ASX:ST1 – Get Free Report) insider Lynn Warneke bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,600.00 ($12,980.13).
Spirit Technology Solutions Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.13.
Spirit Technology Solutions Company Profile
