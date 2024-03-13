Insider Selling: Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR) Insider Sells 5,050 Shares of Stock

Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR – Get Free Report) insider Julian Andrews sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.02 ($3.32), for a total transaction of A$25,351.00 ($16,788.74).
Deterra Royalties Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 210.68 and a current ratio of 153.21.
Deterra Royalties Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Deterra Royalties’s previous Interim dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. Deterra Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 96.77%.
Deterra Royalties Company Profile
Deterra Royalties Limited operates as a royalty investment company in Australia. The company is also involved in the management and growth of a portfolio of royalty assets across bulk commodities, base, and battery metals. It holds interest in a portfolio of six royalties over the Mining Area C, Yoongarillup/Yalyalup, Eneabba, Wonnerup, and St Ives.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Deterra Royalties
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Casey’s General Store Stock Discounted, Analysts to Raise Targets
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Has the Stock Market Priced in a Rate Cut?
Receive News & Ratings for Deterra Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deterra Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.