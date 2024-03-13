Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Insteel Industries has a payout ratio of 3.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Insteel Industries to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Insteel Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ IIIN opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.99. Insteel Industries has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $39.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $121.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.07 million. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Insteel Industries will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Richard Wagner sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $61,980.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,005.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insteel Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 182.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 502.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

About Insteel Industries

(Get Free Report)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.