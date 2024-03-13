International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 2.1% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,273,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,267,208. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.36 and its 200-day moving average is $160.84.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.