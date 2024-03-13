Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is Headinvest LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Headinvest LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,309 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Intuit comprises 2.1% of Headinvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 118,345.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intuit by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $356,137,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 42,268.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 610,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,161,000 after acquiring an additional 609,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Intuit stock traded down $7.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $654.66. The company had a trading volume of 225,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,008. The company’s 50-day moving average is $637.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $580.07. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $398.95 and a twelve month high of $671.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $183.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.
In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,611 shares of company stock worth $21,505,271 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.29.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
