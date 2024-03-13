Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Stake Increased by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 116.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 52.7% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 468.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,592. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.96. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $76.34 and a twelve month high of $100.65.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

