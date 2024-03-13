Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.96

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.96 and last traded at $51.25, with a volume of 19350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.33.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.26.

Institutional Trading of Invesco MSCI USA ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBUS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,386,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $686,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $997,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,438,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

