Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, a drop of 45.4% from the February 14th total of 153,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

VMO opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.07.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.0385 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.