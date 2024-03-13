Invesco Senior Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VVR)

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Invesco Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
VVR stock opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $4.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03.
About Invesco Senior Income Trust
Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
