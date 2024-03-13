Invesco Senior Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VVR)

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

VVR stock opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $4.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 494,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 193,668 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 406,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 182,228 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

