Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Increased by ASB Consultores LLC

ASB Consultores LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3,350.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 283,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,815 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 15.8% of ASB Consultores LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $40,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock opened at $166.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.65. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $166.71. The company has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

