Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $85.32

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $85.32 and last traded at $85.24, with a volume of 87718 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.51.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.98 and its 200-day moving average is $77.63.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after buying an additional 19,799 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

