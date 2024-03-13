Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $111.29

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $111.29 and last traded at $111.29, with a volume of 2745 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.26.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $571.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWK. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after buying an additional 15,605 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 427,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,089,000 after buying an additional 74,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $999,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

