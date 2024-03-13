Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 12,400 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,020% compared to the average volume of 1,107 call options.

Eastman Kodak Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:KODK traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.38. The stock had a trading volume of 948,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,570. Eastman Kodak has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $427.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 3.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Eastman Kodak by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,153,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 579,845 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Eastman Kodak by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 992,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 429,483 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Eastman Kodak by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 760,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 361,234 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Eastman Kodak by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 610,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 304,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eastman Kodak by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 432,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 244,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

Further Reading

