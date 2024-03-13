Invst LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Invst LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,786,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,232 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,320,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,117,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,811,000 after acquiring an additional 188,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,562,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,246,000 after acquiring an additional 225,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,363,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,378,000 after acquiring an additional 369,768 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEUR stock opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $57.76. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day moving average of $52.54.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

