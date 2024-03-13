Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in February

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Ipsen Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:IPSEY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.16. The company had a trading volume of 659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.75. Ipsen has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $34.34.
About Ipsen
