iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Etfidea LLC’s Largest Position

Etfidea LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 563,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 11.9% of Etfidea LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $27,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 32,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

DGRO stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.26. The company had a trading volume of 297,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,595. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $57.33. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.41.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

