iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Raised by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.81. 6,455,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.65. The firm has a market cap of $108.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

