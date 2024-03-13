iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Sets New 1-Year High at $73.26

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.26 and last traded at $73.24, with a volume of 7949205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.68.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $108.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.55 and a 200 day moving average of $67.65.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

