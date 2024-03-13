iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 91.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,511 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

AGG stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.86. 2,855,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,974,210. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.27. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

