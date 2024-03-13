iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the February 14th total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
NASDAQ:DMXF traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,310. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.23 and a one year high of $69.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.97 and its 200-day moving average is $61.23. The company has a market cap of $616.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91.
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
