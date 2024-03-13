iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the February 14th total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:DMXF traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,310. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.23 and a one year high of $69.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.97 and its 200-day moving average is $61.23. The company has a market cap of $616.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 53.6% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.