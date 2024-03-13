iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,959,149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the previous session’s volume of 2,727,270 shares.The stock last traded at $92.86 and had previously closed at $92.93.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.92.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2921 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares MBS ETF

About iShares MBS ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,637 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,314,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,175 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after acquiring an additional 158,816 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,304 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,641,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,973 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

