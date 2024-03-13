iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,959,149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the previous session’s volume of 2,727,270 shares.The stock last traded at $92.86 and had previously closed at $92.93.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.92.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2921 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
