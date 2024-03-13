iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Position Reduced by Etfidea LLC

Etfidea LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $371,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 52,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 593.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 83,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,260,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,594,697. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.00. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

