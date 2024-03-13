iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Sold by Palladiem LLC

Palladiem LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up about 5.5% of Palladiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Palladiem LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 147,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 112,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 24,399 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 743,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.79. 238,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,058. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $39.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

