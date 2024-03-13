iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Position Lifted by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 237,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,880,000 after buying an additional 29,397 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 273,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,544,000 after buying an additional 103,574 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,906. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.31. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a one year low of $70.53 and a one year high of $89.65. The stock has a market cap of $573.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

