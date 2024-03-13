iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Holdings Trimmed by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,913,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,864,000 after acquiring an additional 277,017 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,424,000 after acquiring an additional 317,802 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,095,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,249,000 after acquiring an additional 181,540 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,584,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,324,000 after acquiring an additional 137,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,277,000 after acquiring an additional 188,883 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $187.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.36. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

