iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,556 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.28% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $88,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock opened at $108.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.80. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

