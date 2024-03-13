iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Vawter Financial Ltd.

Vawter Financial Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 44,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 204.0% in the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,317,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $334.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,823. The company has a market capitalization of $85.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $319.20 and a 200-day moving average of $294.79. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $226.00 and a 12-month high of $337.74.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

