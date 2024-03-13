iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by West Paces Advisors Inc.

West Paces Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $206.35. 14,249,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,806,645. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $210.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.92.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

