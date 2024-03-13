iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by Etfidea LLC

Etfidea LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $113.00. 150,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,827. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.11 and its 200-day moving average is $99.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.14 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

