iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.55. 141,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,573. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $120.88.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.189 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.