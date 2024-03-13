iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 190,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.8% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.53. The stock had a trading volume of 437,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,321. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $59.53 and a 12 month high of $84.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

