iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) is Etfidea LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Etfidea LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Etfidea LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Etfidea LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $11,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,825,000 after acquiring an additional 93,217,157 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $99,451,000. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,991.5% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 293,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,781,000 after purchasing an additional 279,272 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,060.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 292,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 266,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,960,000 after buying an additional 152,014 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.09. 56,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,128. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $105.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.36.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.