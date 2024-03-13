iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $121.01

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $121.01 and last traded at $121.89, with a volume of 50960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.33.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IYJ. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

