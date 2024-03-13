iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $98.87

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.87 and last traded at $98.87, with a volume of 50336 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.00.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000.

About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

