Jeanmichel Ribieras Sells 12,226 Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Stock

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 12,226 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $769,504.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,094,892.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sylvamo Stock Down 0.3 %

Sylvamo stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.26. 85,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,389. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.80. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Sylvamo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $64.32.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.72 million. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 6.77%. Sylvamo’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sylvamo Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

SLVM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Sylvamo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sylvamo

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLVM. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Sylvamo by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Sylvamo by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

