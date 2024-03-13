John Dyson Sells 22,998 Shares of Audinate Group Limited (ASX:AD8) Stock

Audinate Group Limited (ASX:AD8 – Get Free Report) insider John Dyson sold 22,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$21.65 ($14.34), for a total value of A$497,860.70 ($329,709.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 9.95 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Audinate Group Limited develops and sells digital audio visual (AV) networking solutions in Australia and internationally. It provides Dante, a technology platform that distributes digital audio and video signals over computer networks to original equipment manufacturers. The company also offers software products, such as Dante Controller, a real-time network monitoring device; Dante Virtual Soundcard that provides access to various audio devices on the network; Dante Via, a software that delivers multi-channel routing of computer-based audio; Dante Studio; Dante Connect that delivers in-sync audio directly from Dante networks to cloud services; and Dante Domain Manager, as well as Dante AVIO adapter.

