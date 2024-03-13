John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Shares Gap Up to $33.05

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.05, but opened at $36.00. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $36.69, with a volume of 4,000 shares traded.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Up 11.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.13.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $460.71 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 18.83%.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of John Wiley & Sons

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is -48.61%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.