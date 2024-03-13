Joseph R. Nerges Acquires 970 Shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 970 shares of CSP stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $34,852.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 667,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,989,850.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CSP Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSPI opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average of $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $195.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 1.27. CSP Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $59.85.

CSP shares are going to split on the morning of Thursday, March 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 21st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 21st.

CSP Increases Dividend

CSP ( NASDAQ:CSPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from CSP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. CSP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSP

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in CSP by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 293,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CSP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of CSP by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 32,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CSP by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 267,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,344,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. 24.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of CSP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

