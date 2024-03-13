JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $168.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 24.86% from the company’s current price.

ARCB has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.69.

ARCB stock opened at $134.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.49. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $82.18 and a 12 month high of $149.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $283,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,530.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

