JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH) Insider David Fletcher Buys 74 Shares

JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH – Get Free Report) insider David Fletcher acquired 74 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 674 ($8.64) per share, for a total transaction of £498.76 ($639.03).

JPMorgan Claverhouse Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Claverhouse stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 672 ($8.61). 183,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,025. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 661.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 658.77. The company has a quick ratio of 67.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. The company has a market capitalization of £387.81 million, a P/E ratio of 1,491.11 and a beta of 0.83. JPMorgan Claverhouse has a 1 year low of GBX 622.98 ($7.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 702 ($8.99).

Get JPMorgan Claverhouse alerts:

JPMorgan Claverhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Claverhouse’s previous dividend of $8.00. JPMorgan Claverhouse’s payout ratio is currently 7,777.78%.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Company Profile

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Claverhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Claverhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.