JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST stock remained flat at $50.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,235,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,775,987. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.23. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

