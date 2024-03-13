Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Down to $20.79

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.79, but opened at $20.17. Kanzhun shares last traded at $19.89, with a volume of 996,009 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie raised Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, New Street Research raised Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Kanzhun

Kanzhun Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Kanzhun

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 122.29 and a beta of 0.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,050,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,280,000 after buying an additional 581,094 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 515,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after buying an additional 105,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 576,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after buying an additional 17,032 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 535,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after buying an additional 71,216 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after buying an additional 216,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.