Karat Packaging (KRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect Karat Packaging to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Karat Packaging Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ KRT opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.65. Karat Packaging has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.02 million, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Karat Packaging Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Karat Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Karat Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karat Packaging

About Karat Packaging

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 6,881.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 90.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 61.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

