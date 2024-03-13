Karat Packaging (KRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect Karat Packaging to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Karat Packaging Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ KRT opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.65. Karat Packaging has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.02 million, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Karat Packaging Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Karat Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Karat Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.
About Karat Packaging
Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.
