KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Update

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 139,800 shares, an increase of 1,841.7% from the February 14th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

KBC Group Price Performance

Shares of KBC Group stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,384. KBC Group has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $38.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.37.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. KBC Group had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 14.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that KBC Group will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

