Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 576.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,084,123 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,439,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 572.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,794,000 after acquiring an additional 75,913,107 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,711,000 after buying an additional 42,449,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 4,057.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,745,000 after buying an additional 30,413,040 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 615.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,732,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,028,000 after buying an additional 25,576,681 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 4,473.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 18,801,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,527,000 after buying an additional 18,390,102 shares during the period. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KVUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

Kenvue Trading Down 0.1 %

KVUE opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

