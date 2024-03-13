Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.88 Per Share

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.8779 per share on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Kerry Group’s previous dividend of $0.37.

Kerry Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Kerry Group has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $111.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.26.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

