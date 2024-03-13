Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.76 Per Share

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.76 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.85. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Keywords Studios Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Keywords Studios stock traded up GBX 33.40 ($0.43) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,403.40 ($17.98). 410,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,914.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,561.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,484.14. Keywords Studios has a 1-year low of GBX 1,252 ($16.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,908 ($37.26).

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Don Robert bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,631 ($20.90) per share, with a total value of £55,454 ($71,049.33). 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on KWS. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,090 ($26.78) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keywords Studios has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,113.33 ($27.08).

View Our Latest Stock Report on Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.